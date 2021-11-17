Northern Trust Corp Buys 157,192 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 485.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,192 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.11% of New Fortress Energy worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,654,000 after buying an additional 387,123 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,625,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,993,000 after buying an additional 1,486,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 67,819 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on NFE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director John J. Mack bought 18,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $496,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,551.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.27. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.83 and a beta of 1.58. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.93%.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.