Northern Trust Corp Purchases 109,704 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) by 76.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 252,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,704 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Shattuck Labs were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,285,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,503 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 79.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,746,000 after acquiring an additional 544,808 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the second quarter worth $304,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth $4,763,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the second quarter worth $725,000. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other Shattuck Labs news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 33,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $643,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:STTK opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 453.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

