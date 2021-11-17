Northern Trust Corp Purchases New Shares in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 127,234 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOG. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ XOG opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -26.98. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

