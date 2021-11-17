Northern Trust Corp Sells 39,308 Shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,021,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,308 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBIV. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in VBI Vaccines during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 19.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

VBIV stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The firm has a market cap of $779.63 million, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 9,290.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

