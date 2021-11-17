Northern Trust Corp Takes $6.90 Million Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 295,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,898,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.16% of Alignment Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $543,924,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,835,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 63.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,247 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 534.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,512,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,624 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 16.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,526,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,683,000 after acquiring an additional 210,195 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $198,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 70,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $1,407,597.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,001 shares of company stock worth $5,173,082.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 68.37% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

