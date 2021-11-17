Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target Raised to $146.00 at Benchmark

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price target lifted by analysts at Benchmark from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s previous close.

NVMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nova Measuring Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $132.53 on Wednesday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12 month low of $60.30 and a 12 month high of $133.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.97. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter worth $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter valued at $206,000. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

