NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Director Sells C$181,998.60 in Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 17,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$181,998.60.

Shares of TSE NG opened at C$9.92 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.21 and a 52-week high of C$14.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion and a PE ratio of -69.86. The company has a quick ratio of 61.97, a current ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.