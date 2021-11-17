Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-$675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $631.90 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.930-$4.030 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average of $51.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.20. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

