NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a growth of 126.1% from the October 14th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NuLegacy Gold stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,210. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08. NuLegacy Gold has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.16.

About NuLegacy Gold

NuLegacy Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on Carlin-style gold deposits. The company was founded by Roger C. Steininger and Albert J. Matter on May 19, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

