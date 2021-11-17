Numeraire (NMR) Price Tops $39.91 on Major Exchanges

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 17th. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One Numeraire coin can now be purchased for $39.91 or 0.00066100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $406.97 million and approximately $18.73 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00048254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.00221288 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Numeraire Coin Profile

NMR is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,970,821 coins and its circulating supply is 10,197,290 coins. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

