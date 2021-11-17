NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NULV stock opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.40. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.