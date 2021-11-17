Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 135.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,418 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for 2.1% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.10% of Nutrien worth $45,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879,740 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Nutrien by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,902 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,145 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,050 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1,959.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 711,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,129,000 after acquiring an additional 677,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.93.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.36. 26,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,111. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.11.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

