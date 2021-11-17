Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 51,844 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,844 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Morphic worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Morphic during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Morphic by 132.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Morphic during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Morphic by 34.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Morphic by 43.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $111,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 11,620 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.79 per share, for a total transaction of $659,899.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,606 shares of company stock worth $3,539,745. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORF stock opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.04. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 30.32% and a negative net margin of 569.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

