Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 604,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 200.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Paysafe by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000.

PSFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.72.

PSFE stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Paysafe Limited has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Paysafe Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

