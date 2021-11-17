Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 133.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,193 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 7.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 98.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 214.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

TUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

TUP opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.82 million, a PE ratio of 60.07 and a beta of 2.78. Tupperware Brands Co. has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $38.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.