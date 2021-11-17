Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $6.27 Million Holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 255.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,486 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RADI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 138.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,696 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $25,986,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 1,250.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,539 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 2,117.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 561,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 535,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 94.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 484,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

In other news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $784,350 over the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RADI opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.61. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $18.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RADI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.