Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Upstart worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Upstart by 791.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter worth $23,857,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

In related news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total value of $41,912,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total transaction of $122,723,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,212,611 shares of company stock worth $512,963,192. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Upstart stock opened at $236.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion and a PE ratio of 295.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $314.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.72. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPST. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.55.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.