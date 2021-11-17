Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 121,100 shares, a growth of 105.6% from the October 14th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BXMX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.91. 154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,546. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $14.54. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXMX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,345,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,504,000 after acquiring an additional 216,016 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $392,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

