nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,363 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,103,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,317,000 after acquiring an additional 651,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in nVent Electric by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,323,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,072,000 after acquiring an additional 420,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in nVent Electric by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,876,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,097,000 after acquiring an additional 77,092 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in nVent Electric by 25.9% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,796,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,611,000 after acquiring an additional 781,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 50,777.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,205,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198,982 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVT opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.88. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVT shares. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

