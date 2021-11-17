O3Swap (O3) Price Hits $1.97 on Major Exchanges

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. O3Swap has a total market cap of $50.68 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, O3Swap has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One O3Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get O3Swap alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00068150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00070788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00092424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,972.49 or 1.00794211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,140.57 or 0.06958948 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade O3Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for O3Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for O3Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.