Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 143.41% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,599,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,750. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.62.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $361,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,214,368 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $29,922,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,362,541 shares of company stock valued at $31,034,310. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 132.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 67,813 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 161.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 68,031 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCSL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

