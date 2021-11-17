Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OTLY. Truist cut shares of Oatly Group to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oatly Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of 22.13.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group stock opened at 10.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 14.44. Oatly Group has a one year low of 9.05 and a one year high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The business had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 185.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.