Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Price Down 6.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) was down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $15.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Oatly Group traded as low as 9.46 and last traded at 9.52. Approximately 156,638 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,158,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.18.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 22.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 19.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 14.44.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The company had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

