OAX (OAX) Trading 6.8% Lower This Week

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One OAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OAX has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. OAX has a market capitalization of $19.97 million and $211,284.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00048438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.11 or 0.00220326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

