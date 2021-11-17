OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,190 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 50.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 93,440.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 56.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFS stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.72. The company had a trading volume of 216 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.56. Saul Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $51.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BFS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $130,556.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

