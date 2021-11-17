OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Has $12.85 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $12,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,424 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,356,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,894 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $175,095,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,439,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after purchasing an additional 484,626 shares during the last quarter.

SCHM traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $82.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,114. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.84. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.70 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.