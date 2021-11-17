OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Has $4.15 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.35. 18,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,135,020. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.35 and its 200 day moving average is $133.90. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $144.44.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

