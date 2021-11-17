OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,398 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,431,000 after acquiring an additional 952,184 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 79.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,114,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,433,000 after acquiring an additional 936,010 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,263,000 after acquiring an additional 933,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,179,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,233,774,000 after acquiring an additional 830,665 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RY. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.27 to $143.76 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.48.

Shares of RY traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.77. 11,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,107,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.58. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.09 and a 1 year high of $108.09. The stock has a market cap of $149.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

