OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.06.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $331.00. 4,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,953. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.66. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $247.41 and a 1-year high of $334.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.83%.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,636. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

