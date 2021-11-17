OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Sells 205 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $916,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 82,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $107.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,329. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $110.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.03 and its 200-day moving average is $108.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

