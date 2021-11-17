OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,855 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,955 shares during the quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,320 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 71.8% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 31,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 13.5% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 29,815 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.79. 96,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,748. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.94. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

