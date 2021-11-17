Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OHI. JMP Securities cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.54.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $27.98 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.05%.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,809 shares of company stock valued at $54,403 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,424,000 after buying an additional 1,121,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,049,000 after purchasing an additional 451,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,035,000 after purchasing an additional 498,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,129,000 after purchasing an additional 296,123 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,524,000 after purchasing an additional 126,943 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

