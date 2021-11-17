Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Therapeutics Inc. is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

OMGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of OMGA stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. Omega Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,168,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,061,000. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,904,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,653,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,952,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

