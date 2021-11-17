Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ONDS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,106. Ondas has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Ondas news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $365,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Ondas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ondas by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ondas by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 26,391 shares during the period. 18.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

