OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Receives $34.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSPN. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.91. 8,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,764. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $755.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 0.51. OneSpan has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $29.17.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneSpan will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $90,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in OneSpan by 377.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 37,042 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 16.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,916,000 after purchasing an additional 152,176 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in OneSpan by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,296,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,108,000 after purchasing an additional 144,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

