OneWater Marine (ONEW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect OneWater Marine to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ONEW stock opened at $51.23 on Wednesday. OneWater Marine has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $56.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.65. The company has a market capitalization of $770.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

ONEW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

In related news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 27,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,394,054.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,372 shares of company stock worth $2,506,920 in the last ninety days. 24.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 12.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 4.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

