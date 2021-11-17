Oppenheimer Comments on PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones now expects that the company will earn ($1.22) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.14). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PMV Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03).

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PMVP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PMV Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

NASDAQ PMVP opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.25. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $63.22.

In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 13,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $419,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leila Alland sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $117,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,012,463. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.