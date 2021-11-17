Oppenheimer Weighs in on NXP Semiconductors’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.20. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.43 EPS.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NXPI. Barclays raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.84.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $219.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $147.07 and a 12 month high of $228.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at $801,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $28,658,992.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,723 shares of company stock valued at $35,219,787 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $36,206,000 after acquiring an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,303,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,228 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 32.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.