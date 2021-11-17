Oppenheimer Weighs in on WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $15.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.43. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 49.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 83.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

