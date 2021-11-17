Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will announce $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Origin Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OBNK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $45.72. The stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,302. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $47.58. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 912.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

