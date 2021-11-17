Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Hits $1.04

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00001727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $364.29 million and $91.81 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00048370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.54 or 0.00222782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00010911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (CRYPTO:OGN) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,815,555 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

