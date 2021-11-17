Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) Short Interest Update

Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS:OBTC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OBTC traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.37. 41,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,098. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62. Osprey Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $60.58.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Osprey Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osprey Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.