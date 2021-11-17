Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will post $2.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40 billion. Ovintiv reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year sales of $7.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ovintiv.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,917 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 540.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,572,000 after buying an additional 1,452,100 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 917.4% in the first quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after buying an additional 1,376,152 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 137.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,120,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,731,000 after buying an additional 1,228,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 110.9% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,287,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,219,000 after buying an additional 1,202,876 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OVV traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $34.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,861,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,956. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average is $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $40.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.67%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovintiv (OVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.