Oxford Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oxford Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:OXBC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OXBC stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207. Oxford Bank has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.25.

Get Oxford Bank alerts:

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter.

Oxford Bank Corp. (Michigan) engages in the provision of financial and banking services. Its services include personal checking, saving, and loans; business savings, checking, and loans; and treasury management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Oxford, MI.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.