Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts predict that Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) will post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Lane Capital’s earnings. Oxford Lane Capital reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Lane Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oxford Lane Capital.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXLC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Lane Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Oxford Lane Capital in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

OXLC opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $8.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXLC. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the third quarter valued at about $76,000.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in maximizing total return by investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation vehicles. The company was founded on June 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

