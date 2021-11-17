PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 71.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,797,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,911,000 after purchasing an additional 622,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,225,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,109,000 after purchasing an additional 170,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,321,000 after purchasing an additional 196,161 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,716,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCAR. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

PCAR traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.86. 4,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,313. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average of $86.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

