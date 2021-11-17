PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Cut to $45.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PAGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $35.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

