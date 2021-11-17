PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target Cut to $45.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price reduced by research analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.07% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PAGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.
Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $35.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.68. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
