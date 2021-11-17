Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Given Coverage Pending Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their coverage pending rating on shares of Palace Capital (LON:PCA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON PCA opened at GBX 254.25 ($3.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 244.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 251.68. Palace Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 189 ($2.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 280.57 ($3.67). The company has a market cap of £117.69 million and a PE ratio of -21.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Palace Capital’s previous dividend of $3.00. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.83%.

In other Palace Capital news, insider Stephen John Silvester sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.24), for a total value of £32,294.56 ($42,193.05).

Palace Capital Company Profile

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

