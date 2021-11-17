Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Short Interest Up 113.5% in October

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 554,600 shares, a growth of 113.5% from the October 14th total of 259,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,036,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

PCRFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho upgraded Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Panasonic stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.27. The company had a trading volume of 297,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00. Panasonic has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

