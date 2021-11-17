Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will earn $1.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.01. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ PANL opened at $3.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $179.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the first quarter valued at $597,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

